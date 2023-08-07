The annual Sturgis mayor’s ride was canceled

Due to inclement weather
The photo was captured at the community center in Sturgis(KOTA/KEVN)
The photo was captured at the community center in Sturgis(KOTA/KEVN)
By Kayla Henderson
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 8:33 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - For the past 21 years, rallygoers have followed the Sturgis mayor through the Black Hills, but mother nature had other plans this year.

“It’s a public safety thing; that’s why we didn’t do it, but I never had to deal with it before; every year is an adventure.”

The annual mayor’s rides are more than just a ride through the hills, it’s a fundraiser for the town’s first responders.

Despite being canceled because of the rain, the event raised more than $65,000.

“Money to the volunteer fire department, Sturgis ambulance service, and things like that out of this event. It’s significant and a wonderful thing that helps the needed entities move forward,” said Sturgis Mayor Mark Carstensen.

Those who registered for the ride were granted free passes to Mount Rushmore and an opportunity to win a Rockford Fosgate sound system for their motorcycles, but it was still disappointing for some.

“I’ve never done the Mayor’s ride, to be honest, in all my years at Sturgis. So I was looking forward to new experiences; we did the parade in the rain yesterday, so I was kind of hoping we would ride either way,” said Grand Marshal.

Amidst the cancellation of the Annual Sturgis Mayor’s Ride, there will be other rides taking place throughout the rally.

