Showers will come to an end and mild temperatures will return

By Shelby Peplowski
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 6:09 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Temperatures will remain cool and in the 50s this evening as the low-pressure system that has been bringing us rain and gusty winds continues to pull away from the area. Rain should cease at around midnight then mostly cloud skies will linger giving way to partly cloudy skies for Sunday.

Moving into Sunday’s forecast a mix of sun and clouds will persist for the majority of the area, and highs will range from 60s up into the upper 70s out towards the plains. Showers and a few isolated thunderstorms will form late Sunday afternoon and gradually push into western South Dakota during the early morning hours on Monday.

Showers and thunderstorms will be possible Monday and Tuesday as temperatures struggle to warm back up to seasonable normals. We will be slightly drier and warmer for the second half of the week.

