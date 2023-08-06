Lincoln, NE stays unbeaten at Central Plains Regional

Lincoln earns 7-6 walkoff win over Harrisburg
8-5 Lincoln baseball
By Vic Quick
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 11:04 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Lincoln, Nebraska remained unbeaten at the Central Plains Regional on Saturday. Lincoln eliminated Harrisburg with a 7-6 walkoff victory. Lincoln advances to Sunday’s championship round where it will face St. Michael, Minnesota. One win will give Lincoln the region championship while St. Michael needs to win twice.

