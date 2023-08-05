Wildlife Loop Road fatal crash

CUSTER COUNTY, S.D. (KEVN) - One person died on Thursday night, August 3, in the hospital after a one-vehicle crash Monday, July 31, 14 miles southeast of Custer.

The name of the person has not been released pending notification of family members.

An eastbound 2006 Harley Davidson FLSTCI was involved in the crash on Wildlife Loop Road, according to preliminary information. A 65-year-old man driving a motorcycle failed to negotiate a right-hand turn and became separated from it. The motorcycle and its driver came to rest on the north side of the road.

After being airlifted by Life Flight helicopter to Monument Health Rapid City with life-threatening injuries, the driver died Thursday night.

It appears that the driver was not wearing a helmet.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information released so far is only preliminary.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.