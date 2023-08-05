UPDATE: Lyle Blue Legs III found in connection to Star Village shooting

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Police are no longer seeking the public’s help to locate 17-year-old Lyle Blue Legs III, the suspect wanted in connection with the shooting of a six-year-old boy on E. Signal Drive in May of this year. The Pine Ridge Indian Reservation’s tribal law enforcement located him on August 3.

RCPD is in the process of working through the appropriate channels of the juvenile justice system to ensure he is held accountable for his role in the shooting. As a result of the assistance of the Oglala Sioux Department of Public Safety, Blue Legs was located by the RCPD.

Check out the links below for the full story on the Star Village shooting:

Star Village Shooting $5,000 reward for information on Star Village shooting of 6-year-old Reward offered for information about shooting suspect in the form of $5,000 Police still searching for man involved in shooting of a child The RCPD has asked for the public’s help in finding Blue Legs, and have offered a reward for anyone with any information that might help lead them to the suspect.

