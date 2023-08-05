UPDATE: Lyle Blue Legs III found in connection to Star Village shooting

The late evening news on KEVN Black Hills Fox Monday-Friday
By Ezra Garcia
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 11:08 PM MDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Police are no longer seeking the public’s help to locate 17-year-old Lyle Blue Legs III, the suspect wanted in connection with the shooting of a six-year-old boy on E. Signal Drive in May of this year. The Pine Ridge Indian Reservation’s tribal law enforcement located him on August 3.

RCPD is in the process of working through the appropriate channels of the juvenile justice system to ensure he is held accountable for his role in the shooting. As a result of the assistance of the Oglala Sioux Department of Public Safety, Blue Legs was located by the RCPD.

Check out the links below for the full story on the Star Village shooting:

Star Village Shooting
$5,000 reward for information on Star Village shooting of 6-year-old

Reward offered for information about shooting suspect in the form of $5,000

Police still searching for man involved in shooting of a child

The RCPD has asked for the public’s help in finding Blue Legs, and have offered a reward for anyone with any information that might help lead them to the suspect.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mitchell Legion baseball team members have been charged after an incident in Pennington County
Motorcyclist killed in crash near Rapid City
Dion Bordeaux
Rapid City man sentenced to life in prison
UPDATE: Names released in Lawrence County fatal crash
Meade County woman shocked by sky-rocketing property taxes.
Meade county woman shocked at property tax bill: ‘How can you win?’

Latest News

July 2023 holds record for Rapid City building permits
Sales tax dip for the second time since COVID
The food vendors at the rally can really satisfy your appetite.
The Sturgis Rally isn’t just a biker’s paradise but a foodie’s dream
Bikes at 83rd Sturgis Rally.
Bikers won’t let nature rain on their parade