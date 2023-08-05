The Sturgis Rally isn’t just a biker’s paradise but a foodie’s dream

The late evening news on KEVN Black Hills Fox Monday-Friday
By Kayla Henderson
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 11:03 PM MDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Whether you crave savory, spicy, sweet, or something in between, the food vendors at the rally can satisfy your appetite.

Amidst the roaring engines and excitement, there are truly some unique food vendors that are fueling the fun in a delicious way. One vendor chose a speakeasy to set himself apart from the other booths.

“We have feature pastas, alfredo pasta, custom artists, and mac and cheese,” said Santa Lucia manager Chris Huber.

One midwest food vendor travels across the country to share his unique signature pulled pork parfait with layers of BBQ sauce, mashed potatoes, and your choice of meat.

“Started with the pulled pork, I think at a bike rally might’ve been here or might’ve been in Daytona; he wanted the bikers to have something that they can just walk around with; they wanted a whole dinner that they can just walk around with and eat. So we thought meat mashed potatoes, barbecue sauce put all in a cup, and that’s how it started,” said Porky’s BBQ manager Jeff Mcleod.

Rally goers, get your appetites ready to explore the different flavors of food vendors throughout the week.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mitchell Legion baseball team members have been charged after an incident in Pennington County
Motorcyclist killed in crash near Rapid City
Dion Bordeaux
Rapid City man sentenced to life in prison
UPDATE: Names released in Lawrence County fatal crash
Meade County woman shocked by sky-rocketing property taxes.
Meade county woman shocked at property tax bill: ‘How can you win?’

Latest News

UPDATE: Lyle Blue Legs III found in connection to Star Village shooting
July 2023 holds record for Rapid City building permits
Sales tax dip for the second time since COVID
Bikes at 83rd Sturgis Rally.
Bikers won’t let nature rain on their parade