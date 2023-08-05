Motorcycle ride in Deadwood for a good cause

Shorty's charity ride
Shorty's charity ride(KOTA KEVN)
By Cody Dennis
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 4:38 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - This rescue service doesn’t stray away from trying to support one of the most controversial dog breeds out there, pit bulls. Shorty’s Rescue focuses on pit bulls specifically and holds regular events in Deadwood.

They have a rally-themed event coming up on August 6th which will support their cause of rescuing more of what they say are a misunderstood breed.

On Sunday, Shorty’s Rescue will be hosting an event nicknamed the “shortest motorcycle ride of the Rally.” This event will feature a one-mile ride that passes through Deadwood as well as other events like a silent auction.

All proceeds from this event are going toward helping pit bulls. Shorty Rossie, the owner of Shorty’s Rescue says he does events like this because he can relate to being judged for things out of his control.

“They’re misunderstood and me being a little person I understand the same thing because you average-height people misjudge us not knowing that we’re not circus freaks but we’re business people, doctors, lawyers. So I kind of have that bond,” said Rossie.

Those interested in joining Sunday’s ride or supporting Shorty’s Rescue can find more information here and here.

Keep up to date on your local news with the KEVN News App.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mitchell Legion baseball team members have been charged after an incident in Pennington County
Clumps of cat fur found in Linda Eddy's yard in Cleghorn Canyon.
People living in Cleghorn Canyon are losing their animals to a mountain lion
UPDATE: Names released in Lawrence County fatal crash
Wildlife Loop Road fatal crash
Dion Bordeaux
Rapid City man sentenced to life in prison

Latest News

Showers will gradually come to an end this evening
A map showing Navigator Heartland Greenway’s pipeline route.
Carbon dioxide pipeline proposals in South Dakota: What you need to know
UPDATE: Lyle Blue Legs III found in connection to Star Village shooting
July 2023 holds record for Rapid City building permits