July 2023 holds record for Rapid City building permits

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - July 2023 holds the record for the highest July building permits in Rapid City, and the 4th highest value ever in the city’s history.

Last month, more than 2 hundred building permits were issued, for a combined total of more than 66 million dollars. The Block 5 development project alone, was issued a permit valued at more than 56 million dollars, making it the fourth highest-valued permit ever. The Summit Arena permit from 2019 takes the top spot, and the Monument Health expansion of 2018 is in second place.

“That Block 5 permit being the fourth highest, that’s usually a big boost to the economy because it’s a big project there’s going to be a lot of crews involved with that project going forward,” said Darrell Shoemaker, communication coordinator for the City of Rapid City.

So far this year, the city has issued more than 1,600 building permits, with a combined value of more than 282 million dollars.

