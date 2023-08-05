If you plan on riding through the Hills this weekend rain gear might be on the top of your list

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Rain is probably the one thing Sturgis Rally bikers would rather not experience while they cruise the hills.

With heavy rain expected throughout the weekend, the odds are thousands of bikers are going to get caught at least once.

If you are not wearing protective equipment like a full-face helmet and jacket the rain can be painful. Most bikers will tell you that riding through the rain is unpleasant. Claiming the rain feels like pins and needles hitting your face at 60 miles an hour.

“I had my rain gear recently, and didn’t put it on, and had to ride home a half hour in the rain without, and you get wet, just like jumping into the swimming pool so.” Wade Rice the owner of Rice’s Motor Spots stated.

The most effective course of action to take is to already be wearing rain gear before the storm hits.

Brett Dempsey a biker attending the rally stated, “If you run into the rain you do not want to have to stop in an unfortunate situation and put it on, or you do not have to get wet and put it on and be wet underneath your rain gear.”

One of the most dangerous places bikers seem to stop at during a rain storm is underpasses. Always find and take the nearest exit as visibility before and after the underpass is low and the chances of an accident will increase.

