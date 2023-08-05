Harrisburg eliminates Post 22 at Central Plains Regional

Tigers win 4-3
8-4 post 22
8-4 post 22
By Vic Quick
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 12:18 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Post 22 baseball team came up just short at the Central Plains Regional on Friday falling to Harrisburg 4-3. It marked the second straight one run loss at the tourney for the Hardhats as they fell to Fargo 2-1 on Thursday. The loss ends Post 22′s season as the team finishes up with a 48-25 record. Harrisburg will face Lincoln, NE Saturday at 3:30, needing a win to stay alive in the tournament.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mitchell Legion baseball team members have been charged after an incident in Pennington County
Motorcyclist killed in crash near Rapid City
Dion Bordeaux
Rapid City man sentenced to life in prison
UPDATE: Names released in Lawrence County fatal crash
Meade County woman shocked by sky-rocketing property taxes.
Meade county woman shocked at property tax bill: ‘How can you win?’

Latest News

8-4 Lincoln legion
Lincoln NE last unbeaten at Central Plains Regional
Shane Beamer interview
Shane Beamer discusses time with Gamecocks and expectations moving forward
8-4 Post 22
Post 22 drops tight game to Fargo
8-3 fish
Big Ol’ Fish-Dominic Sumpter