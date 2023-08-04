Sturgis Rally souvenir’s that last long after the party’s over

Tattoos during the rally can serve as a symbol of their passion for motorcycles and the shared experiences they have with other riders.
By Kayla Henderson
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 7:30 PM MDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Every rallygoer probably takes home a souvenir or two from the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. Some of them are more permanent.

Getting a tattoo has become a tradition for rally attendees, symbolizing their first-time experience at the event or chronicling one of the many treks they made to Sturgis.

With a wide range of designs reflecting individuality, Shaun Kama, director of the Buffalo Chip tattoo program, says his shop stands out from other booths due to its location, quality of work, and unforgettable experience.

The artists transform tattoos into living testaments of the rider’s connection to the rally.

“What we try to offer here is an experience that’s opposed to getting a piece of a tattoo that you can go anywhere and get in the country from a street shop. We don’t really want that, what we really want to do is be an intricate part of what happens here at the Buffalo Chip so that when you leave this place; what you’ve done is created memories that are super positive. And this is proof, or this is proof, or this is proof, of that adventure that you had,” said Kama.

Rally-goers have been upholding this tradition for years, acting as a visual representation of their love for the biker lifestyle and their connection to the event itself.

