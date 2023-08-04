Low income households can now receive tuition assistance

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Going to college isn’t just for one class demographic but all classes. Low-income South Dakotans can receive tuition and fee assistance for high-demand career fields at four technical colleges in the state.

Western Dakota Technical College collaborated with the Department of Labor Regulation and the Department of Social Services to support incoming students participating in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). Qualifying families can receive tuition assistance for certain programs that can be completed within 12 months or less, making the one-year diploma programs eligible for this initiative.

Microscope in one of the classrooms at WDTC (KOTA/KEVN)

“We want to be there for the students, families, and communities that need us right here in the Black Hills. And it’s a great opportunity for people who might have some barriers to education. We know that finances are sometimes that thing that might limit someone from reaching their educational goals, and we don’t want them to be limited by that,” said Western Dakota Technical College Director of Admissions Diana Newman.

Prospective students interested in furthering their education can contact Western Dakota Technical College admissions to enroll in courses and attend classes beginning on Aug. 21.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.