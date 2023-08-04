Knights of Columbus donate more than 250 coats for the Children’s Home Society

"They we're able to turn that $5,000 into many wonderful warm coats."
By Kristin Kite
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 7:22 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - 252 coats were delivered this morning to the Children’s Home Society of the Black Hills by the Knights of Columbus.

The organization used proceeds from their annual bowling tournament to purchase the coats.

The Children’s Home Society development and events manager, Theresa Schreiner said they provide resources for about 450 kids per year.

With prices of gas, groceries, and housing increasing in the area, Schreiner says donations like these are life changing.

“It has been a struggle for many families to be able to meet their budgetary needs. So, when we’re working with families and children, it’s just a really wonderful benefit to be able to offer them a brand-new winter coat,” Schreiner said.

Schreiner said the Knights of Columbus donated 1,652 coats over the past ten years.

