Keith & Kate are off to the pig races

By Kate Robinson and Keith Grant
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 11:45 AM MDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - This week Keith and Kate headed to Old MacDonald’s farm to see what the classic pig races were all about.

Every day, the farm hosts pig races, in which 4 pigs are placed into shoots, similar to those of a racehorse, and face off to see who the winner of the day is. While Keith and Kate’s pigs did not bode well in the rankings, coming in 3rd and 5th, the tradition of the races is really what the day is all about.

“If you’ve watched a horse race it’s a lot like the same, but it’s with pigs. It’s a tradition we’ve been doing here for a long time,” says Thane Rose the owner of Old MacDonald’s Farm.

Keith and Kate placed a bet on who would have the better pig, and since Kate’s pig, Hotdog, came in 3rd, Keith owes her a refreshing Mint Julep.

