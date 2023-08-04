Heavy Rain and Cooler Temperatures on Tap Saturday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -

Overnight tonight we will see showers become more isolated, giving us a brief period of just clouds. Low temperatures will fall into the 50s in most areas. Tomorrow, temperatures are not climbing much as we see high temperatures in the mid 60s become widespread. Rain and possibly a rumble of thunder will threaten any outdoor plans all day long. Sunday, we are looking to get a break from the showers and storms, but temperatures remain below average with highs expected to reach the mid 70s. Some sun will peak out during the day on Sunday, but the ground will still be saturated from all the rain we have received over the past couple of days.

Starting off the work week on Monday, some isolated to scattered storms will enter the forecast with rain chances increasing throughout the day. We will still see some sun peak through the clouds with partly sunny skies allowing for our temperatures to get into the 70s by the afternoon. Tuesday mostly sunny skies start to set in but a sporadic thunderstorm may pop up into the afternoon while our high temperatures rise to near the 80 degree mark. These 80s last for the rest of next week, but storm chances increase into Thursday. Thursday temperatures still hang at 80 with some scattered storms popping up into the afternoon and evening. Friday of next week is looking to stay mostly dry with the slight chance of a thunderstorm into the afternoon.

