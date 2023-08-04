Below normal temperatures with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
By Eric W Gardner
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 6:34 AM MDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - More showers and thunderstorms are likely today. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s, with 80s toward the Nebraska border. The shower and thunderstorm activity will continue into Saturday with more of a steady rainfall for much of the day, especially north of I-90. Temperatures will be in the 50s and 60s for much of the region.

Storm chances do continue Sunday and into the first half of next week, but they are expected to be more isolated. Temperatures will remain in the 60s and 70s Sunday and Monday, but temperatures will slowly start to increase Tuesday and for the rest of next week. Highs will likely reach the 70s and 80s.

Storm chances diminish going into the second half of next week, though an isolated shower or storm cannot be ruled out.

