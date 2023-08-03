Widespread Storms and Heavy Rain, Flood Watch, and Wet Sturgis Rally

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -

Tonight, storms continue to batter the Black Hills with heavy rain and frequent lightning. Temperatures tonight will drop into the low 60s in Rapid City, while other fall into the upper 50s. These temperatures won’t climb much tomorrow because high temperatures are looking to fail to get out of the upper 60s in most places. Rapid City will see temperatures in the low 70s by the afternoon, cool by August standards. Widespread thunderstorms continue once again tomorrow, bringing the concern of the Sturgis Rally. Bikers heading out to Sturgis, make sure to bring the rain gear with you tomorrow as those storms will be frequent throughout the day. There is a flood watch in effect for the entire area through Saturday evening. Multiple round of heavy thunderstorms could lead to some flash flooding in certain areas. Turn around, don’t drown! Saturday, those thunderstorms continue with more heavy rainfall throughout the day. However, Saturday will see breezier conditions which could cause some issues on the road for bikers. High temperatures Saturday likely only reaching the upper 60s around the area.

Sunday, rain starts to taper off, but scattered showers and possibly a rumble of thunder still threaten the day. High temperatures still cool with temperatures in the low 70s. Monday, we will see some more peaks of sun but the possibility of some isolated thunderstorms into the afternoon. Highs in the 70s. Tuesday, most of us will stay dry for the entire day but a sporadic thunderstorm cannot be ruled out. Highs in the upper 70s to near 80. Wednesday storms become isolated rather than sporadic, bringing us some higher chances of rain. Sun will shine though, bringing temperatures into the upper 70s to near 80 once again. Thursday of next week is also looking mostly sunny with the chance of rain minimized to a extremely slight chance for some storms. Highs near 80 for most.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.