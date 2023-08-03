UPDATE: Names released in Lawrence County fatal crash

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A Kansas man has been identified as the person who died Sunday afternoon in a one-vehicle crash two miles west of Lead, S.D.

Based on the initial crash report, it appears that an Indian Super Chieftain motorcycle from 2023 was being driven by an 18-year-old named Dillan Stelly near mile marker 36 on U.S. Highway 14A. Unfortunately, Stelly was unable to navigate a curve in the road, causing the motorcycle and driver to leave the road and strike an embankment after entering a ditch.

Stelly was taken by Black Hills Life Flight to Monument Health in Rapid City. However, his injuries were fatal. He was not wearing a helmet.

Both lanes of U.S. 14A were closed for about an hour and then reopened.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information released so far is only preliminary.

