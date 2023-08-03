Sex trafficking survivor’s courageous tale, alarming rise in human trafficking cases, and support resources available

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Any festival scene can seem attractive to eventgoers, but while people mainly focus on the amenities, it also creates a breeding ground for traffickers.

According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, last year they received 19,000 reports of possible child trafficking, and from 2011 to 2020, the US Bureau of Justice Statistics saw a 62% increase in human trafficking cases.

Learning how to survive from a young age is what Kelly Patterson had to do ever since her family’s neighbor took a liking to her.

“He had befriended my parents first and began grooming me at a very young age; I have some memories before the age of 4,” explained one of the Treasured Lives founders and sex trafficking survivor Kelly Patterson.

That grooming process followed her well into her 20s.

“By the age of nine I was already being shot in porn films,” said Patterson. “Because they’re grooming you for very specific things, they’re very patient. So, they wait for you to age out or be kicked out, which is what happened to me at age 17, and then at that time they had me 24/7 for five years.”

Staying silent throughout her torture because of what she was forced to do when she was younger.

“Gave me several threats and shamed me all in one session enough to make me terrified, full of shame, and actually even to take the blame for what was going on so that I would never tell,” explained Patterson.

Never tell is what Patterson did, as her family was unaware of what had happened to her until 2018.

“My family didn’t know until 2018, so they were completely unaware that this was happening under their roof, and this is not an uncommon thing, unfortunately, and this was in South Dakota,” explained Patterson

From South Dakota to all over the world in what would be considered a nightmare that was full of abuse, drug abuse, and other explicit things.

“I have a map that someone made for me that shows all the places I was taken, and it was shocking to me; I had never seen it on a map to see how extensive the travel was,” said Patterson.

As she was able to escape the trafficking ring, the difficulty came when trying to tell people who did this to her, as the CIA even told her that some of those individuals were untouchable.

“It’s more important to do this work and to stay alive than to name names of individuals that cannot be taken down in any way... And they’ve already informed me that these individuals cannot be touched,” said Patterson. “So, I’m doing what’s best.”

If you are a victim or a survivor of human or sex trafficking and feel comfortable reaching out to someone for help, the National Human Trafficking Hotline is 1-888-373-7888. You can also contact them via email at help@humantraffickinghotline.org to get in touch with service providers, law enforcement agencies, and other professionals in your area.

You can also reach out to Treasured Lives in Rapid City by calling (605)416-HOPE for immediate help.

