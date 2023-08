Rapid City man sentenced for illegal firearm possession

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Juan Crawford, 33, was sentenced to two years in federal prison, followed by two years of supervised release, for possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

On September 29, 2022, law enforcement in Rapid City pulled over a vehicle being driven by Crawford. Upon searching the vehicle, they discovered a handgun that had been reported as stolen from Isabel, South Dakota. Crawford, a convicted felon, is not permitted to possess firearms.

The sentencing took place on July 31, 2023.

