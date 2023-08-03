Rapid City man sentenced to life in prison

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - 28-year-old Dion Bordeaux of Rapid City is sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole today in Seventh Circuit.

Court Bordeaux was convicted in June of first-degree murder in the shooting death of 22-year-old Jeanette Jumping Eagle at a Rapid City motel on January 1st, 2020. Jumping Eagle’s aunt read a statement from the victim’s mother, saying not only did Bordeaux take away her life that day but his own as well. Bordeaux chose to not address the court today but his attorney said Bordeaux wishes to maintain his innocence.

Judge Robert Mandel said nothing will ever be right for the family especially with Bordeaux not taking responsibility for his actions.

Police said earlier that the shooting was originally staged as a suicide.

