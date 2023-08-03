The pre-rally rollout is shaping up at The Rally at Exit 55

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Harley Davidson is the largest seller of motorcycles in the country so every year, they get a jump-start on celebrating one of the biggest biker gatherings on the planet. After getting its start in 2002 The Rally at Exit 55 has been going strong for the last 21 years, and its pre-rally rollout is shaping up nicely.

Al Rieman Director of Operations at Black Hills Harley Davidson stated “And as we track this year, we’re doing one of the best years we’ve had in many years. It seems to be shaping up to be a strong rally.” and with the upcoming influx of riders comes the need for a variety of vendors “we have about 120 vendors, we have 2 different programs, we are working with them, but we represent about 120 different manufacturers, product suppliers, service providers to the motorcycle industry and motorcycle rider. " Rieman added.

Bob Evans an assistant vendor said, “ So far this is bloody awesome.. it was a little slow compared to last year but it’s picking up and it’s seeming to be a blast “And how many sales have you had so far quite a bit I’m guessing?” Quite a bit so far so definitely a good time.”

The Rally at Exit 55 will continue until August 13th.

