A much wetter and cooler forecast!

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 5:29 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Flood Watch is in place from this afternoon through 6PM Saturday. Heavy rainfall could lead to flooding at times. Rainfall totals could range from 1″ - 4″ across western South Dakota and northeast Wyoming. If you encounter flooded roadways, be sure to turn around and find an alternate route.

Showers and thunderstorms are expected Thursday, Friday and into Saturday. Some storms could be strong to severe on Thursday, especially in southwest South Dakota. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s Thursday, falling into the 60s and 70s Friday and into the weekend.

Cooler air sticks around for Sunday and all of next week. Isolated showers and thunderstorms will be likely during that time period as well.

