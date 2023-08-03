Motorcyclist killed in crash near Rapid City

Keep up to date on your local news with the KEVN News App.
By KOTA Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 9:57 PM MDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - a motorcyclist was killed earlier today in a crash on Interstate 90, three miles west of Rapid City.

The rider’s name is being withheld pending notification of his family.

The 68-year-old man was westbound at mile marker 54 when, according to the Department of Public Safety, he failed to stay in his lane, went into the median and crashed.

He died after he was taken to Monument Hospital.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meade County woman shocked by sky-rocketing property taxes.
Meade county woman shocked at property tax bill: ‘How can you win?’
Lawrence County fatal crash
Animal abuse allegations made against Bear Country U.S.A.
Mugshot of Returns from Scout.
Initial appearance for woman charged with attempted murder
State prison offender Samuel Boston death

Latest News

For sex trafficking survivor Kelly Patterson, escaping the sex trafficking ring she was part of...
Sex trafficking survivor’s courageous tale, alarming rise in human trafficking cases, and support resources available
Dion Bordeaux
Rapid City man sentenced to life in prison
The process of the ramp being built
A daredevil experience that’ll have you on the edge of your seat
Parking lot at 416 St. Joseph Street
City council discusses parking lot next to Property Meld