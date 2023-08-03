Mixology at Home - Biker Cocktails?

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - We know what Sturgis Motorcycle Rally bikers ride ... Harleys. We know what they wear ... leather. But what do they drink?

I did a web search for biker cocktails and came up with a lot of odd recipes; many with names I dare not repeat on air (FCC won’t let me be!). Some tamer names include Biker’s Poison (Jack Daniels and rum), the Crash Dummy, Oil Tank and the Knucklehead, which is a variation of the god-awful Long Island Iced Tea.

Bikers, in previous surveys, seem to favor beer and whiskey; nothing fancy. That beer used to be Budweiser, the “King of Beers.” But recent marketing stumbles helped dethrone that favorite. As for whiskey, Jack Daniels comes to mind; and the distillery is a major sponsor of the rally.

I decided to stick with Jack Daniel’s to make a variation of an Old Fashioned or the traditional Jack and Ginger, a whiskey highball. No idea what to call this, other than a recipe you should trash. Maybe if I used a cherry liqueur rather than tart cherry juice. So, you be the judge.

Ingredients

1 ½ oz Jack Daniel’s whiskey

1 oz cherry liqueur (forget the tart cherry juice)

2 to 3 dashes of cherry bitters (maybe drop this)

Ginger ale

Maraschino cherry garnish

Directions

In a rocks glass with a large cube of ice, add the whiskey and liqueur; top off with ginger ale and garnish with a Maraschino cherry. If you need a little sweeter drink, add simple syrup or muddle a sugar cub with the bitters and cherry juice before adding the other ingredients to the glass.

If you have a smoker gun, you might want to add some cherry wood and smoke your drink. Any flat thing, such as a coaster, works as a lid to trap the smoke in for a while. You can also buy discs or decanters; even use an old liquor bottle.

Note

A better Jack Daniel’s drink is just the simple highball, adding the juice of a half a lime. It is a refreshing drink after a day of riding the Black Hills or Badlands.

