Mitchell Legion baseball team members have been charged after an incident in Pennington County

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - For the past two weeks, the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation has been investigating allegations involving the Mitchell Post 18 American Legion baseball team. On August 3, six Mitchell baseball team members were indicted on rape charges.

The following individuals were all charged with second-degree rape and aiding and abetting second-degree rape, Lincoln Bates, 18; Hudson Haley, 18; Peyton Mandel, 17; Carter Miller, 17; Karter Sibson, 19; and Landon Waddell, 19.

Haley and Waddell are alleged to have two separate victims, giving Haley an additional second degree rape charge, and Waddell an additional aiding and abetting charge.

Two 16-year-old victims were allegedly assaulted between June 1 and June 4, according to the indictment.

The incident was originally reported as hazing, but Pennington County States Attorney, Lara Roetzel, says the nature of these allegations should make it clear that this is not hazing.

“To me, a hazing or initiation, that’s like a frivolous joke or something funny that’s done to become part of a fraternity or a team. I knew all along the serious nature of this. So, I really hope with today’s indictments people understand this is not hazing, this is not an initiation. This was a very serious assault and a forcible assault,” Roetzel said.

Roetzel also said that because of the high profile, difficult situation, she hopes people will act with kindness when interacting with the young men in the future, saying “it is sure to be a difficult case for everyone involved.”

Charges against three other minors are pending in juvenile court. As juvenile court proceedings are closed to the public, these names will not be shared, and their cases not discussed.

The State’s Attorney’s Office says charges are also being considered against adults affiliated with the team, with Thursday’s statement saying they are believed to have had knowledge of the crimes and did not make any necessary reports to law enforcement.

“I do think additional charges will be coming for people that were involved in the Mitchell legion baseball world, who knew about what was happening and did not make necessary reports to law enforcement. I hope to be able to announce soon all of the charges so it can all get out into the light, and there’s no more rumor and innuendo,” continued Roetzel.

Roetzel believes that this was not an isolated incident, saying “when you’re calling something a hazing or an initiation. What that connotates is this is something that has happened year after year. We do have a reason to believe that this is not the first year this was conducted for a hazing or initiation for baseball team members.”

She encourages all sexual assault victims to speak up and report the incident, saying that if former players had this happen to them, now is the time to come forward.

“I also think there’s a real possibility that the people charged in this case were victims in the past and that’s something that matters to me and something I would want to know going forward,” Roetzel said.

At the time of the interview with Roetzel, she said all but two of the boys had been taken into custody on arrest warrants.

The six boys, who are currently being charged as adults, will be able to file a motion requesting their cases be transferred to juvenile court. If requested, 7th Circuit Court Judge, Robert Gusinsky, will make the decision as to whether allow the transfer or not.

Each charge carries a sentence of up to 50 years in the state penitentiary.

Second-degree rape is defined under South Dakota law as the sexual penetration of any person through the use of force, coercion, or threats of immediate and great bodily injury accompanied by apparent power of execution.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.