Come one, come all to the Butte-Lawrence County Fair

Youth were up bright and early to get ready to compete in the Butte-Lawrence County sheep show.
Youth were up bright and early to get ready to compete in the Butte-Lawrence County sheep show.(Cyle Clark)
By Cyle Clark
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 1:46 PM MDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NISLAND, S.D. (KEVN) - The sounds of farm animals can be heard for miles as the annual Butte-Lawrence County Fair continues at the Nisland fairgrounds.

The agriculture fair kicked off with a horse show and Thursday participants are ready for the open sheep show.

Children spend the whole year preparing their exhibits and livestock and are ready to showcase their hard work, which board president Chad Mackaben says the fair is all about.

“A kid can learn more from an animal than they ever will from an adult. It’s just the respect they give to the animals. They have to care for the animals and what they get rewarded for in the end for their work is probably the most important thing,” added Mackaben.

The fair wraps up Saturday, August 5 with a tractor pull. Admission to the fair is free and everyone is welcome to enjoy the festivities.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meade County woman shocked by sky-rocketing property taxes.
Meade county woman shocked at property tax bill: ‘How can you win?’
Motorcyclist killed in crash near Rapid City
Dion Bordeaux
Rapid City man sentenced to life in prison
Social media trend influences Rapid City.
Trap Tox: The latest beauty trend influencing Black Hills
UPDATE: Names released in Lawrence County fatal crash

Latest News

Mitchell baseball players accused of rape
Rapid City man sentenced for illegal firearm possession
Bikers aren't noted as cocktail drinkers; rather preferring beer or not-so-fancy whiskey drinks.
Mixology at Home - Biker Cocktails?
UPDATE: Names released in Lawrence County fatal crash