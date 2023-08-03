Come one, come all to the Butte-Lawrence County Fair

NISLAND, S.D. (KEVN) - The sounds of farm animals can be heard for miles as the annual Butte-Lawrence County Fair continues at the Nisland fairgrounds.

The agriculture fair kicked off with a horse show and Thursday participants are ready for the open sheep show.

Children spend the whole year preparing their exhibits and livestock and are ready to showcase their hard work, which board president Chad Mackaben says the fair is all about.

“A kid can learn more from an animal than they ever will from an adult. It’s just the respect they give to the animals. They have to care for the animals and what they get rewarded for in the end for their work is probably the most important thing,” added Mackaben.

The fair wraps up Saturday, August 5 with a tractor pull. Admission to the fair is free and everyone is welcome to enjoy the festivities.

