City council discusses parking lot next to Property Meld

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Earlier this year, the owners of 11 Main L.L.C. approached Rapid City officials about purchasing the city-owned parking lot at 416 Saint Joseph Street, with workers from surrounding businesses expressing their frustration on how this may limit their parking access.

One of the reasons 11 Main L.L.C. is looking to purchase the lot is to allow them to expand the Property Meld offices.

The fast-growing tech company has plans to utilize the number of parking spots available.

But city official Bill Evans said, if the sale goes through, the city would address parking concerns for other businesses as well.

“The reality is, we still have enough parking spaces owned by the city to accommodate everybody that was wanting to purchase a parking space. It may not be right out their back door. It may be across the street or a block or two away but there are places available,” Evans said.

The legal and finance committee passed the item on to the city council without recommendation to allow time for documentation and potential solutions to existing concerns.

