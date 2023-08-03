City council discusses medical cannabis dispensary licenses in the area

City Council for Rapid City
City Council for Rapid City(KOTA)
By Kristin Kite
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Some medical cannabis dispensary owners say Rapid City doesn’t need additional dispensaries in the area.

A request from the owner of Black Hills Weed Shop, Michael Graham made a request to the city council to discuss reducing the available dispensary licenses from 15 down to nine.

The letter from Graham claims Rapid City has a “surplus of cannabis dispensaries.”

However, the CEO of Puffy’s Dispensary, Kittrick Jefferies disagrees saying that this is simply an attempt to monopolize the local industry and that reducing the number of licenses would negatively impact patient access.

“What that piece of legislation is trying to do is capitalize on market share by reducing the number of licenses in Rapid City. They don’t want patient access, they want more money for their own pocketbooks,” Jefferies said.

The item was postponed to be discussed at a later date.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meade County woman shocked by sky-rocketing property taxes.
Meade county woman shocked at property tax bill: ‘How can you win?’
Lawrence County fatal crash
Animal abuse allegations made against Bear Country U.S.A.
Mugshot of Returns from Scout.
Initial appearance for woman charged with attempted murder
State prison offender Samuel Boston death

Latest News

Dion Bordeaux
Rapid City man sentenced to life in prison
The process of the ramp being built
A daredevil experience that’ll have you on the edge of your seat
Parking lot at 416 St. Joseph Street
City council discusses parking lot next to Property Meld
Council chamber
Rapid City moves toward adopting runoff elections