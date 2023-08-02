Trap Tox: The latest beauty trend influencing Black Hills

By Keith Grant
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 12:33 PM MDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The recently released Barbie movie has turned social media pink and influenced people in the Black Hills. The latest trend Pure Medical Aesthetics is seeing is Trap Tox, where people have Botox injected into their shoulders. The neurotoxin relaxes the traps, giving slimmer shoulders. On social media, the trend is called #Barbieshoulders, elongating the neck and giving a slender upper body shape.

This beauty trend does not make permanent changes but enhances your natural features. For more information check out the interview above.

