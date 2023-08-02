Storms Start Tomorrow and Last Through Next Week; Flood Watch In Effect

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -

Overnight tonight, mostly cloudy skies settle in. We cannot rule out a thunderstorm or two popping up overnight in some areas, lingering from storms we saw today. Storm chances really start to fire up during the day tomorrow. Mostly cloudy skies stay through the morning, but as we get closer to lunchtime, storms begin to move in. Storms become more widespread throughout the afternoon and evening. Lasting into the overnight hours Thursday, showers will die out by Friday morning. This will give a false sense of hope as storms fire up once again into late Friday morning and last until the afternoon and evening hours. High temperatures Friday failing to get above the low 70s. These cool conditions last through the weekend with more showers in the forecast for Saturday. High temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s across the area.

Sunday, storm chances go down just a tad with scattered storms in the afternoon. Temperatures are not expected to get out of the 60s for highs. Monday, shower and thunderstorm chances continue with temperatures in the low 70s. Tuesday we are seeming tog et a break from the storms as a mostly sunny day takes over. High temperatures will still feel a little cool with 70s in the forecast for Tuesday. Scattered storms return for Wednesday of next week as temperatures stay sitting in the 70s.

