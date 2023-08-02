Specialty deputies sworn in to help with rally traffic

Temporary deputies sworn in to help with rally traffic
Temporary deputies sworn in to help with rally traffic(Madison Newman)
By Madison Newman
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 4:09 PM MDT
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Six law enforcement deputies were sworn into the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday.

All six deputies have temporary spots in the office, helping with the influx of visitors for the Sturgis Rally. Nebraska native James Davis has been helping the sheriff’s office during the rally for seven years and said the people are what keeps bringing him back. The deputies will have a variety of tasks, but the number one job is safety.

“What we try to do, is we try to make sure the traffic is flowing evenly through Keystone. We try to make sure that especially if someone is having trouble getting across the street or something of that nature we try to help them. And unfortunately, there are accidents and things that happen so we will respond also with the ambulances,” said Davis.

These specialty deputies will be located throughout the Black Hills.

