Pre-rally goers arrive in Sturgis to kickstart the iconic event

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The official start of the 83rd Annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally is days away.

Traffic is picking up, vendors are bustling with preparations, and the town is already buzzing as people arrive early to soak in the pre-rally experience.

“People are definitely here, and they’re just coming in more and more,” said Mavericks Trading Post manager Susan Powers.

The days leading up to the iconic Sturgis Motorcycle Rally are called the “pre-rally” phase. It’s a time when the town is less crowded, allowing motorcycles and cars to share Main Street. Vendors set up their merchandise while also taking time to explore the surrounding area.

One rallygoer says he’s happy to experience everything the Black Hills has to offer before the hustle and bustle sets in.

“I come every year, I’ve been coming since 96, and I came early this year to avoid traffic and all the jams and to be able to experience it before it gets super crowded. I love it; from now on, I’m coming early,” said Detroit native Max Howard.

As the official start date draws near and the town prepares for an influx of leather-clad bikers, businesses gear up for the rally’s full swing.

“We set up about like ten days ago. And then we started getting traffic coming in, usually the week of the rally, which is this week. Halfway through, you started to see more and more traffic, and Sturgis, just being the biggest rally in the U.S., was expecting quite a good turnout. So far, the numbers and everything has been matching up even better than the last couple of years. So we’re expecting a bigger turnout this year,” said Vendor host Hassan Hayat for the Biker Clothing Company.

The official kick-off day is Friday, Aug. 4.

