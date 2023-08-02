Mayor Salamun planns on moving forward with his campaign promises

The mayor discusses some of his campaign promises.
By Greta Goede
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 1:32 AM MDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - About a month into his term as Rapid City’s new mayor -- Jason Salamun says he’s already making progress on some of his biggest campaign promises... while looking ahead to long-term goals for South Dakota’s second largest city.

During his campaign, Salamun said he would make “public safety” and economic growth key focal points in his plans for Rapid City. He says a big focus going forward is following through on those goals.

“What we’re going to continue to do is starting to implement what we said we would do and that was prioritizing public safety, we’re going to invest, like I said, in infrastructure, look at healthy growth,” Salamun said. “Those sorts of things. Really just kind of implementing what we said we would already do. I think that’s going to be a big focus of our moving forward.”

Salamun said it’s an exciting time to be mayor because Rapid City is growing but he wants to make sure it grows “the right way” and that he is prepared for new opportunities coming to Rapid City.

