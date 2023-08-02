Hot today, then cooler and wetter the rest of the week.

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
By Eric W Gardner
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 4:57 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Today will be the last hot day for a while as high temperatures will range from the 80s to the 90s. There will be some sunshine through the morning hours, but clouds will increase into the afternoon and evening. An isolated shower or thunderstorm will be possible during the afternoon hours.

Temperatures will begin to drop Thursday with highs in the 70s and 80s. Showers and thunderstorms will become likely during the middle of the day and afternoon. Storms will likely linger Thursday night into Friday. Temperatures on Friday will be in the 60s and 70s. Some locally heavy rainfall will be possible late this week, with some spots receiving up to 2″ of rainfall.

Cooler air sticks around through the weekend with temperatures in the 60s and 70s both days. Plenty of clouds are expected with isolated showers and storms possible.

Below average temperatures and thunderstorm chances will continue through much, if not all, of Rally week.

