Fall vaccines coming soon, pharmacies say

FILE - Pharmacies are encouraging people to start planning ahead for their yearly shots.
FILE - Pharmacies are encouraging people to start planning ahead for their yearly shots.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 9:10 AM MDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - It is never too early to plan.

Some of the country’s major pharmacy chains are urging people to schedule their flu vaccines now before the fall begins.

CVS already is taking appointments, and the company says it also plans to offer the new COVID-19 vaccine and Respiratory Syncytial Virus shots.

The government is recommending people 60 and older get the RSV vaccine.

Walgreens said it also will offer flu shots and RSV vaccines, and will make the COVID-19 vaccine available once the Food and Drug Administration authorizes it.

A spokesperson for Rite Aid said the company will soon announce its vaccine plans.

In the meantime, Pfizer said it expects the FDA will approve its COVID-19 booster by the end of the month, and vaccines should be available by September.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meade County woman shocked by sky-rocketing property taxes.
Meade county woman shocked at property tax bill: ‘How can you win?’
Lawrence County fatal crash
Animal abuse allegations made against Bear Country U.S.A.
State prison offender Samuel Boston death
Mugshot of Returns from Scout.
Initial appearance for woman charged with attempted murder

Latest News

FILE - Then-University of Oregon President Michael Schill talks during an interview in...
A Latino player says his Northwestern teammates hazed him by shaving ‘Cinco de Mayo’ onto his head
Burned landscape from the York Fire in the Mojave National Preserve on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023,...
Progress made against massive California-Nevada wildfire, but flames may burn iconic Joshua trees
A whirl from the York Fire in Nevada is seen Tuesday. (Source: James Aragon with Bureau of Land...
Wildfire produces whirl of smoke and fire
Nicholas Rossi from he U.S. waves as he leaves the Edinburgh Sheriff and Justice of the Peace...
American fugitive who faked death can be extradited to Utah to face rape charge, UK judge says