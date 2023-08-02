Box Elder Police and Fire Departments unite in epic ‘Water Warz’ once again

BOX ELDER, S.D. (KEVN) - Water balloons smashing and laughing were what you could hear for blocks Tuesday evening at Box Elder City Hall.

The 3rd annual “Water Warz,” where the Box Elder Fire Department and the Police Department faced off for the tie-breaker after both squads secured a win in the last 2 years, was packed with different activities that allowed children to have some fun in the sun. This gave both departments the opportunity to connect with the community and show them they are like everyone else out of their uniform.

“We come together and do this just for community involvement and to show our support not just on the field as first responders but off the field also just to engage with our community and show our kids that we’re just like them and we just like getting out and having a good time,” said Box Elder Police Department administrative specialist Raven Kaufman.

The epic tie-breaker started at around 6:30 p.m., with the Box Elder Police Department taking the victory.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.