Warm Wednesday, Cooler Temperatures and Storms by the End of the Week

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -

Overnight tonight, mild conditions continue across the Black Hills with temperatures dropping into the 60s with partly cloudy skies, clearing into the morning. Tomorrow, temperatures rise into the upper 80s and low 90s for most with mostly sunny skies lasting all day. We have a small window for the chance for some very isolated storms, mainly around 3:00PM. Thursday, a pattern shift starts to take place with a low pressure system working its way in from the southwest. This low pressure system will bring us rain and thunderstorms on Thursday, with temperatures getting into the low 80s by the afternoon.

The Sturgis Rally starts Friday and the weather is not looking too good. Friday, that rain sticks around, but winds shift, allowing for our temperatures to stay cool, only getting into the low 70s. If any bikers have any plans to travel to Sturgis, make sure to bring the rain gear or an umbrella as that rain is looking to stick around all day long. Saturday, we might see a few peaks of sun, but the scattered thunderstorms remain in the forecast. High temperatures failing to get out of the low 70s, cool for the beginning of August. Sunday. Scattered storms stick around with temperatures barely reaching the 70 degree mark.

Monday of next week, storms become isolated into the afternoon, but temperatures stay cool in the 70s. These below average temperatures stick around into Tuesday with partly sunny skies. There is a slight chance for some thunderstorms into the afternoon Tuesday, but most of us will stay dry throughout the day.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.