TSA seizes two loaded firearms at Rapid City Regional Airport

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Remember to check your bags before checking in at the airport. The TSA just seized two loaded firearms from Rapid City Regional Airport Monday.

The guns were found during a carry-on scan before the flight, at which point law enforcement was notified and seized.

These guns make up the fourth and fifth detected by the TSA at Rapid City Regional Airport this year putting the airport only two behind the number found last year.

The fine for incorrectly storing a firearm can be costly, with the maximum penalty being nearly $15,000.

In addition, those that break TSA guidelines on storing firearms will lose eligibility for TSA’s precheck program, which allows passengers to check their bags ahead of their flight.

Jessica Mayle with the TSA says it’s important to double-check your bags to ensure you meet every firearm requirement.

“So if you do need to travel whether it’s a hunting trip or any legitimate purpose from the other side where you need to have a gun that’s okay you just make sure you know the proper way to do it and you can also go to TSA.gov our website we spell out all of these rules,” said Mayle.

Mayle emphasized that firearms are not allowed in carry-on bags and those looking to travel with them should pack accordingly.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.