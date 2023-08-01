Traveling the Black Hills could cost you an extra penny

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Gas prices are rising, and with the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally officially kicking off on Friday, getting around the Black Hills is going to cost you a little extra.

The recent rise in gas prices is partly due to production cuts in Russia and Saudi Arabia, as well as unexpected refinery outages in Texas and Louisiana because of the heat. Shawn Steward, spokesman with Triple A for South Dakota, says the average price of a gallon of gas rose 15 cents from last week, saying that tourist areas like the Black Hills often have higher prices due to demand.

”Retailers, convenience stores and gas stations get to set the prices that they think the market will bear. They’re obviously anticipating a large influx of people in the area, and that can translate to higher prices,” continued Steward.

Prices could continue to rise through the rest of summer, with a possible decline happening in the fall, according to Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at Gas-Buddy.

