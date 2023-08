SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KEVN) - The inmate Samuel Boston, a man serving time at a state prison, has passed away.

On July 29, Boston, age 60, passed away at a hospital in Sioux Falls.

Boston served life in prison for second-degree murder in Custer County.

Keep up to date on your local news with the KEVN News App.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.