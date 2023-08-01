Second supermoon of the year happens tonight

FILE - A commercial airliner flies Northwest across Lake Michigan in front of the "Full Buck"...
FILE - A commercial airliner flies Northwest across Lake Michigan in front of the "Full Buck" supermoon, the first of four supermoons in 2023, July 3, 2023, in Chicago. The cosmos is offering up a double feature in August: a pair of supermoons. Catch the first show Tuesday night, Aug. 2, as the full moon rises in the southeast.(Charles Rex Arbogast | AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)
By Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 9:19 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – The month of August kicks off with a supermoon -- the second of four of the year.

The full moon will officially hit at 2:32 p.m. EDT, according to NASA, but will appear full from early Monday morning to early Thursday morning.

NASA defines the term supermoon “as either a new or full moon that happens with the moon is within 90% of perigee, its closet approach to Earth.”

They are known as the biggest and brightest full moons of the year.

Tuesday’s moon will be just 222,159 miles away from Earth, according to the Associated Press, giving it the supermoon label.

“Warm summer nights are the ideal time to watch the full moon rise in the eastern sky within minutes of sunset. And it happens twice in August,” said retired NASA astrophysicist Fred Espenak, dubbed Mr. Eclipse for his eclipse-chasing expertise.

The moon will be even closer the night of Aug. 30. Because it’s the second full moon in the same month, it will be what’s called a blue moon.

The last time two full supermoons graced the sky in the same month was in 2018. It won’t happen again until 2037, according to Italian astronomer Gianluca Masi, founder of the Virtual Telescope Project.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Most Read

Rapid City man jumps in front of police car
Lawrence County fatal crash
Mugshot of Returns from Scout.
Initial appearance for woman charged with attempted murder
Animal abuse allegations made against Bear Country U.S.A.
Police were dispatched to the area of Haines and Interstate-90 for a report of dozens of large...
Rocks on the road: felony vandalism

Latest News

Lee and Renee Wilson are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on Aug. 10. (Source: KAKE,...
Man surprises wife with planting 1.2 million sunflowers for 50th wedding anniversary
Meade County woman shocked by sky-rocketing property taxes.
Meade county woman shocked at property tax bill: ‘How can you win?’
Lee and Renee Wilson are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary on Aug. 10.
Man surprises wife with planting 1.2 million sunflowers for 50th wedding anniversary
Overstock has officially relaunched Bed & Bath & Beyond site online Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in...
Overstock officially launches Bed Bath & Beyond domain online in US
Ethan Crumbley is escorted into court, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Pontiac, Mich. Oakland...
Oxford school shooter was ‘feral child’ abandoned by parents, defense psychologist says