Initial appearance for woman charged with attempted murder

The initial appearance was held today for a woman charged with first-degree attempted murder and first-degree attempted robbery.
By Cody Dennis
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 6:27 PM MDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Daya Returns from Scout stands accused of stabbing the victim of these crimes multiple times with the altercation allegedly starting over a bottle of alcohol. Additionally, Returns From Scout is accused of attempting to take that bottle of alcohol.

Judge Sharma set the bond for this trial at $500,000 dollars and appointed Returns From Scout a public defender.

This case will go to arraignment on September 8th at 1:00 P.M.

