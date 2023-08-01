Dinosaur Park takes the next step towards inclusivity

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Dinosaur Park hit a big milestone in finishing their Accessibility Improvements Project Monday with the installation of a bridge on one of its paths.

The effort to install the bridge was no easy feat either. Construction crews needed to bring in a crane to lift the bridge into place and have enough hands available to ensure it was precisely placed.

The path that the bridge was added to will become part of the more accessible route to the park. This path will be fully wheelchair accessible and aims to make it easier for those who have difficulty climbing steps. Before the project, those who couldn’t climb the stairs potentially never got to see what the park had to offer.

”The project was all about making accessibility happen to be able to get people of all types to the top of the hill and so that might be a mom with a stroller or somebody in a wheelchair who’s probably never been able to get up there before,” said Matt Fridell, a landscape architect with Tallgrass Landscape Architecture.

The renovations being done to Dinosaur Park are still on track and are set to be finished next Spring.

Keep up to date on your local news with the KEVN News App.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.