Build, create, and let your imagination run wild at Curiosity Club

Experiments at the Curiosity Club range from creating bubble wands or building a new world out...
Experiments at the Curiosity Club range from creating bubble wands or building a new world out of Legos.(Cyle Clark)
By Cyle Clark
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 10:30 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Albert Einstein once said, “Logic will get you from A to B. Imagination will take you everywhere.”

Children are encouraged to let their imagination run free at Curiosity Club.

Youth can spend the evening engaging in various experiments focused on science, technology, engineering, the arts, and math.

From creating giant bubbles and slime to building a car out of Legos, Curiosity Club fosters critical thinking skills in children and builds upon what they’re learning at school.

“So, they’ll do the activity, have a great time doing the activity, and then we’ll bring in the learning component with it as well. And you can see that light bulb go off in their head and it’s just a great moment to be to see when a child makes that connection with what we’re doing in Curiosity Club and connecting that to the real world.”

Curiosity Club is held every Tuesday from 3:30-4:30 p.m. at the Rapid City Public Library.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rapid City man jumps in front of police car
Lawrence County fatal crash
Mugshot of Returns from Scout.
Initial appearance for woman charged with attempted murder
Animal abuse allegations made against Bear Country U.S.A.
Police were dispatched to the area of Haines and Interstate-90 for a report of dozens of large...
Rocks on the road: felony vandalism

Latest News

Meade County woman shocked by sky-rocketing property taxes.
Meade county woman shocked at property tax bill: ‘How can you win?’
State prison offender Samuel Boston death
Bridge install
Dinosaur Park takes the next step towards inclusivity
A South Dakota nonprofit received funding to develop a plan to expand public transit in...
South Dakota non-profit receives funding to develop statewide public transit plan for Native American Reservations