Adorable Daloris: shy, playful, and climbing enthusiast

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - This week’s Black Hills Fox Pet of the Week may sound like a toddler because Daloris loves to climb on and over things. Daloris is an 8-month-old Chinese Shar-Pei/German Shepherd mix. Black Hills Fox was told Daloris is shy but loves to lick, run, and jump.

Daloris gets nervous in challenging situations, but give her a bit of time and she will warm up quickly.

You can check Daloris out at the Humane Society of the Black Hills every day at 11 a.m.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.