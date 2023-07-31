Rapid City man jumps in front of police car

(MGN ONLINE)
By Ezra Garcia
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 12:25 PM MDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - In the early morning of July 28, police spotted a speeding vehicle on Lindbergh Avenue. The police tried to stop the car by turning on their lights and sirens when an unknown man appeared suddenly in front of the officer’s patrol car stationed at the intersection of Lindbergh Avenue and Minuteman Drive.

The officer had to brake suddenly to avoid hitting the man who then ran away on foot. A short while later, the police found the man walking in the 600 block of Lindbergh Avenue and identified him as 30-year-old Brandon Wright from Rapid City, A woman who was with him, 26-year-old Alyssa Richards from Rapid City, both were arrested.

Wright was arrested for obstructing the police and violating his probation, and Richards was arrested because she had an active warrant.

Both individuals were taken to the Pennington County Jail.

Keep up to date on your local news with the KEVN News App.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

horses
Concerns arise over area rancher’s livestock: residents raise alarming issues
New proposed measure could make medical marijuana illegal again
Snoop Dogg has donated money to a 93-year-old woman who is battling developers over her...
Snoop Dogg donates $10K to 93-year-old woman fighting for her historic property
Col Morrell of the 114th FW Commander.
SD National Guard change of command ceremony
Missing children scams are now circulating on social media.
Missing children scams are circulating on social media

Latest News

Police were dispatched to the area of Haines and Interstate-90 for a report of dozens of large...
Rocks on the road: felony vandalism
Lawrence County fatal crash
Back to school resources
Motorcycle in a car's blind spot
Check your blindspots and check again