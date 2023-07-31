Lawrence County fatal crash

LAWRENCE COUNTY, S.D. (KEVN) - One person died Sunday afternoon in a one-vehicle crash two miles west of Lead, S.D.

The name of the person involved has not been released pending notification of family members.

Preliminary crash information indicates a 2023 Indian Super Chieftain motorcycle was traveling near mile marker 36 on U.S. Highway 14A. The driver did not navigate a curve in the road. The motorcycle and driver left the road, entered a ditch, and struck an embankment.

The 18-year-old male driver was taken by Black Hills Life Flight to Monument Health in Rapid City. His injuries, however, were fatal.

He was not wearing a helmet.

Both lanes of U.S. 14A were closed for about an hour and then reopened.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. The information released so far is only preliminary.

Keep up to date on your local news with the KEVN News App.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.