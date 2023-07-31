Every year, millions of people fall victim to human trafficking

By Kayla Henderson
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 8:17 AM MDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - According to Human Trafficking Courts, in recent years, human trafficking numbers have been rising, making it the second-largest criminal industry in the world.

With the official kick of the Sturgis Rally less than a week away and an estimated half a million visitors heading to the Black Hills, volunteers have united for the 13th annual “Saving Our Adolescents from Prostitution,” also known as the S.O.A.P project. Their mission is to distribute 13,000 soap bars, to motels, hotels, and campgrounds throughout the Black Hills. Each bar will be labeled with the National Human Trafficking hotline number.

“So when I learned about big trafficking in the United States, I dedicated my life to helping other victims get out of it. Somebody that just doesn’t look like she or he goes with that other person. Like maybe a lot younger and a lot older. Maybe she’s dressed inappropriately for the season,” said Theresa Flores, Founder of The S.O.A.P Project.

This one-day event is important to combat potential sex trafficking during the Rally. If you suspect anyone is a victim of trafficking, call the hotline at 1(888)-373-7888.

