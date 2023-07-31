Check your blindspots and check again

Nationwide, motorcycles make up only 3% of all registered vehicles, but 14% of traffic fatalities.
By Kristin Kite
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 8:46 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Those bikes can be difficult to see especially in a car’s blind spot or if mirrors are not adjusted correctly.

Navigating the Black Hills’ roads can be a challenge with the influx of motorcycle riders coming from around the world for the annual Sturgis rally.

For those on four wheels, checking and adjusting your car’s mirrors as well as remembering to check your blind spots for motorcycles could save a life.

Motorcycle accidents often involve untrained drivers. An estimated 36% of fatal motorcycle accidents involve riders who do not have a valid license to drive a motorcycle.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

